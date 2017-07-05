At 49-years-old, Céline Dion is still one of the greatest musical divas in the world, and has now, officially, blossomed into a modern-day fashion icon.

Don't get us wrong: The icon has always had a penchant for luxury designers, even wearing them every night during her Las Vegas residency. But pretty much since her powerful performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at this year's Billboard Music Awards, the singer, who wore a dramatic, white Stephane Rolland Haute Couture gown, has managed to completely reinvent herself—starting with her style. Who's responsible for this cool-girl transformation? Namely, the musical legend's stylist Law Roach (who also styles the fearless fashion prodigy that is Zendaya).

He's truly been able to take Céline's chic and mature yet edgy style to a more current place—leaving us basically speechless every time she steps out, especially during her time at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

