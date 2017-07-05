Céline Dion Has Blossomed Into a Full-Fledged Fashion Icon

Celine Dion Style

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

At 49-years-old, Céline Dion is still one of the greatest musical divas in the world, and has now, officially, blossomed into a modern-day fashion icon.

Don't get us wrong: The icon has always had a penchant for luxury designers, even wearing them every night during her Las Vegas residency. But pretty much since her powerful performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at this year's Billboard Music Awards, the singer, who wore a dramatic, white Stephane Rolland Haute Couture gown, has managed to completely reinvent herself—starting with her style. Who's responsible for this cool-girl transformation? Namely, the musical legend's stylist Law Roach (who also styles the fearless fashion prodigy that is Zendaya).

He's truly been able to take Céline's chic and mature yet edgy style to a more current place—leaving us basically speechless every time she steps out, especially during her time at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

To see what we mean, keep reading.

The award-winning singer has taken to wearing long-time, high-fashion designers like Givenchy, Roberto Cavalli, Balenciaga and Dior while also mixing in a few new ones like It  Girl favorite Off-White. She even sparked her own hashtag, appropriately named #celinetakescouture.

Check out the below for a peek at some of Céline's latest fashion choices!

Celine Dion Style

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leaving her hotel in Paris, Céline steps out in a yellow, leather shirt dress cinched at the waist by a simple black belt—all Dior. This look (minus the leather) is quickly becoming a summer staple for so many celebs, but it's that unfriendly summer fabric that's throwing us for a loop. The songstress' new wardrobe is quite edgy!

Celine Dion Style

Best Image / BACKGRID

For a musical diva like the icon, a simple jumpsuit just won't do. She left her hotel in Paris wearing this amazing tiger-stripe version paired with basic black pumps. You have to be a serious risk-taker to pull off a print this bold.

Celine Dion Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Outside of Giambattista Valli's Haute Couture Paris fashion show, Céline strikes a pose in a pair of killer, red, thigh-high boots and a floral mini dress with ruffle sleeves, à la the designer. Her choice of heels once again is giving the chic look an eye-catching and edgy appeal.

Celine Dion Style

Splash News

In head-to-toe Millennial pink (remind you of anyone?) she put a fresh spin on the trend with her Dice Kayek ensemble, Casadei platform pumps, Saint Laurent croc bag and lastly, the extremely cool Dior aviators. The soft pastel pink tones are balanced perfectly by the harsh mirrored sunnies.

Celine Dion Style

Splash News

In head-to-toe florals, thanks to her Roberto Cavalli pantsuit, Céline takes a menswear-inspired look to an incredibly femme level. 

Celine Dion Style

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

And, again, proving she's not one to shy away from a bold look, she steps out in this purple floral dress weighted with an embellished belt and emerald, suede ankle strap heels. With a Gucci bag by her side, of course.

Celine Dion Style

CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews

We pointed out this $108K ensemble to you last Saturday, but because it deserves an extra look, here it is again. Her faux-leather Givenchy overalls and cream Giuseppe Zanotti x Kanye West pearl-embellished sandals are subdued by the singer's white Céline blouse. Then the outfit's turned back up a couple notches thanks to her crystal-encrusted Gucci sunglasses and snakeskin Hermès bag.

Celine Dion Style

KCS Presse / MEGA

Who said you can't casually (the word "casually" used loosely) rock a pair of green pants every now and then? In true Céline fashion, she coupled the bright bottom with a cream-based floral coat, matching green bag, cream heels and a pair of classic sunnies.

Celine Dion Style

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The edginess isn't stopping! The legend wore the ultimate pair of suede thigh-high boots, a graphic tee dress and python jacket (all Balenciaga). And there you have it: Céline has completely blossomed into a full-fledged fashion icon this past year.

She's really come into her own.

And we're loving every minute.

