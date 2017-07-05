Relationships come and go, but tattoos are forever.
When Kylie Jenner and Tyga were going strong, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to get a cursive "T" inked on the inside of her ankle.
One public breakup later and the woman behind Kylie's Cosmetics appears to have made an adjustment with the marking.
While stepping out over the long Fourth of July holiday in London, Kylie sported purple leather pants and white Nike sneakers.
Fans, however, looked a little closer and discovered Kylie's "T" tattoo had suddenly changed to read "LA."
Ricky Vigil/GC Images
To top it all off, the discovery comes in the middle of Kylie's latest trip with new boyfriend Travis Scott. Coincidence? We'll let you decide.
Just last month, the famous twosome made their romance permanent—at least on their ankles—when they debuted matching tattoos on Snapchat.
As it turns out, both got miniature wings inked by the feet and if they were to put their ankles together, the images would make a whole butterfly. And yes, Travis does have a song called "The Butterfly Effect."
For those wondering about any drama brewing between Tyga and Kylie post break-up, it doesn't appear to be the case.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this past May, Kim Kardashian was asked how relieved she was when the pair called it quits. She made it clear that despite some headlines, the breakup wasn't bad at all.
"What was great was that it was so easy—that split," Kim shared. "There has not been any drama with her since."
