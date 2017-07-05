Relationships come and go, but tattoos are forever.

When Kylie Jenner and Tyga were going strong, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to get a cursive "T" inked on the inside of her ankle.

One public breakup later and the woman behind Kylie's Cosmetics appears to have made an adjustment with the marking.

While stepping out over the long Fourth of July holiday in London, Kylie sported purple leather pants and white Nike sneakers.

Fans, however, looked a little closer and discovered Kylie's "T" tattoo had suddenly changed to read "LA."