Although she's "very happy" with the musician, she has a preference over their ship name "Jophie." "I prefer 'Mophie,'" Turner told the magazine, referring to the fan name for her and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. "What's that thing they say? Relationships come and go but friendship is always there."

Fame hasn't just affected Turner's relationship with Jonas; it's changed how people interact with her in everyday life, and she is not a fan of people taking stealth pictures of her on their phones when they see her in public.

"I find it really rude, and I will be rude back," she said. "It's such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it…unless I look s—t!"