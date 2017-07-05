Marie Claire UK/ David Roemer
Turns out dating Joe Jonas isn't always a piece of cake (by the ocean).
Games of Thrones star Sophie Turnergraced the cover of Marie Claire to give the inside scoop on what it's like to date the Jonas brother.
"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she revealed to the magazine, dishing on her relationship's attention. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news—how boring!"
Although she's "very happy" with the musician, she has a preference over their ship name "Jophie." "I prefer 'Mophie,'" Turner told the magazine, referring to the fan name for her and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. "What's that thing they say? Relationships come and go but friendship is always there."
Fame hasn't just affected Turner's relationship with Jonas; it's changed how people interact with her in everyday life, and she is not a fan of people taking stealth pictures of her on their phones when they see her in public.
"I find it really rude, and I will be rude back," she said. "It's such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it…unless I look s—t!"
As the premiere of the seventh season of Thrones nears, the first episode is set to air on July 16, the 21-year-old actress reflected on what the series has meant to her.
"[Game of Thrones] has been a huge chunk of my life," she told Marie Claire. "When it's done, it's going to feel like a death in the family. I just completely gave everything to [playing Sansa Stark], all of my emotions. I never used to cry when I was younger. Now I cry all the time—I am an emotional human being."
The actress spent the bulk of her teen years working on Thrones, but she now handles her career differently as an adult.
"There was a period in my life when I was 14/15, and I was like, 'I want to be seen as a real actress—I can't f--k around. This is my career,'" she said. "Now I'm like, 'Just enjoy it,' the painful part is finding another job. There's a certain sense when you're 15 and you're just kind of like, a pawn, and you'll say, 'Yeah, I will do what you want,' but now I'm like, 'You know, actually I don't like this.'"
Turner took guidance from her co-stars when it came to assertiveness, namely her fellow X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence.
"She would do a take and be like, "Cut! That was such bad acting!" the actress said. "Her being able to stop [the scene]; it was inspiring to see someone so in control."
Catch Game of Thrones when it returns to HBO on July 16.