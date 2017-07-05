Oh say can you see...Scott Disick partying?

That's precisely what the reality star was up to this Fourth of July weekend as the father of three spent the morning before the annual holiday in Miami surrounded by a bevy of ladies and a handful of beer. After enjoying a live performance from Migos at STORY nightclub on Sunday night, Disick returned to the hotel, where he was spotted with a group of women on a balcony early Monday morning—just in time to take in the sunrise. He was photographed drinking from a bottle of Stella Artois while he hung out with the ladies outside.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex, who has been up to his partying ways as of late, also caught up with Steve Aoki, Kevin Hart and a group of pals during the holiday weekend, which seemed to get Disick's stamp of approval. "Decent weekend," he wrote on Instagram.

E! News learned Disick arrived in Florida late Friday with a group of men and women via a private jet. He was in town for the 13th Annual Irie Weekend, which included a birthday brunch for Hart. Disick also made an appearance at Aoki's concert and at STORY nightclub with Larsa Pippen and friends.