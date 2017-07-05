BACKGRID
Oh say can you see...Scott Disick partying?
That's precisely what the reality star was up to this Fourth of July weekend as the father of three spent the morning before the annual holiday in Miami surrounded by a bevy of ladies and a handful of beer. After enjoying a live performance from Migos at STORY nightclub on Sunday night, Disick returned to the hotel, where he was spotted with a group of women on a balcony early Monday morning—just in time to take in the sunrise. He was photographed drinking from a bottle of Stella Artois while he hung out with the ladies outside.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex, who has been up to his partying ways as of late, also caught up with Steve Aoki, Kevin Hart and a group of pals during the holiday weekend, which seemed to get Disick's stamp of approval. "Decent weekend," he wrote on Instagram.
E! News learned Disick arrived in Florida late Friday with a group of men and women via a private jet. He was in town for the 13th Annual Irie Weekend, which included a birthday brunch for Hart. Disick also made an appearance at Aoki's concert and at STORY nightclub with Larsa Pippen and friends.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Meanwhile, Kardashian, who has been seeing boxer and model Younes Bendjima, popped up in France on Sunday. She was spotted on a stroll with her beau in St. Tropez. During Fourth of July weekend two years earlier, she and Disick called it quits on their near-decade relationship as his partying had ramped up.
This time around, Kourtney was all smiles with her man as they held hands and took in the sights. A day after their walk, they headed to the ocean where the pair was seen on a pedal boat. While the Kardashian sibling has been keeping things from getting too serious, the two do make time for each other when their schedules and locations allow.
As for the rest of the Kardashian family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted dinner at home over the weekend for Kris Jenner, North West, Saint West, L.A. Reid and 2 Chainz while Kendall Jenner was in France for Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.