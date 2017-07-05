Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi shocked everyone when she announced her whirlwind engagement and subsequent marriage to Shalom...but nothing was more surprising than the announcement that she had filed for divorce just one month later.
The 35-year-old reality star sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall and opened up about the rocky relationship, admitting she knew her marriage was a mistake less than 48 hours after saying "I do."
But before we get to that, it's important to note that GG really did believe she could have a future with Shalom.
"I never wanted to get married. I just have never believed in marriage," she explained. "My friends have always told me that I have commitment issues, and so here's a guy that I thought was amazing and incredible. I felt safe with him, so I thought, 'Let me try something new and show him a little bit more of my vulnerabilities, and I'll try this intense commitment.'"
She continued, "Those conversations eventually led into talking about marriage and kids. I think I was forcing myself to see a [future with him]. I wanted to."
Star Traks Photo
As you may recall, they started dating in September, and he ended up proposing to her in December in the middle of Times Square. Fast forward a little over a month later and the pair tied the knot at a tiny chapel by themselves on Jan. 25, 2017.
"We went to a courthouse just to get the paperwork and see what needed to be done in order to get married," she recalled. "And they said, 'You know, if you want, there's a little chapel around the corner.' And we looked at each other and we said, 'F this,' and we just walked into the chapel."
She continued, "I was wearing ripped jeans and a turtleneck, and he was in sweats. Cute outfit, not for a wedding day!"
But even in all the excitement of getting married, GG said she knew right away she'd made a mistake.
"I wanted to throw up," she recalled of tying the knot that day. "I was just thinking, 'My dad's going to kill me right now. And my mom is going to wake me up and then kill me again.' It was wrong, and it's kind of a pattern with me. I make just fast decisions in the moment, and I pay the price afterwards, and I am right now."
GG continued, "It was my ego. I had come this far and I made this promise to him and I wanted [to follow through]."
However, she admitted that less than 48 hours went by before she realized their marriage was not going to work.
"He wanted a wife immediately, in that moment of 'I Do's,'" she said further explaining that he wanted her to, "Cater to him as my husband and get ready for getting pregnant and cooking and cleaning and taking care of my man. I'm typically more of the man in a relationship, so I will never do that, let alone put a ring on my finger for you and then start doing that. It's not going to happen for me."
GG announced she had split up from Shalom on March 2, a little over a month after tying the knot.
"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened," GG's rep Steve Honig told E! News at the time. "She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."
GG said we will get to see all the ups and downs of the relationship play out on the upcoming season of Shahs of Sunset, premiering July 16.
(E! News and Bravo are both members of the NBC Universal family).