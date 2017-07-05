Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi shocked everyone when she announced her whirlwind engagement and subsequent marriage to Shalom...but nothing was more surprising than the announcement that she had filed for divorce just one month later.

The 35-year-old reality star sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall and opened up about the rocky relationship, admitting she knew her marriage was a mistake less than 48 hours after saying "I do."

But before we get to that, it's important to note that GG really did believe she could have a future with Shalom.