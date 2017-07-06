Gingham Is Making a Comeback—Here's 15 Ways to Wear It

Branded: Gingham Collage

Summer is in full swing and the only thing you're in need of is a new casual statement piece that makes you look more together than you feel (#goals).

What you really need, though, is not just any wardrobe addition, but one that screams summertime. You can go the denim route, or wear as many floral prints as your little heart desires, but if you really want to give your look a classy twist, go for a gingham print. 

But don't think you're restricted to Sunday's best attire when it comes to the traditional pattern. Gingham is literally everywhere these days. From maxi dresses to lace-up sandals to bikinis—the sweet pattern is practically the unofficial trend of the season.

So however you want to sport it, there's a gingham look out there for everyone.

Branded: Gingham

Bikini

Solid & Striped The Morgan Gingham Bikini, $169

Branded: Gingham

Romper

PrettyLittleThing Aliyah Gingham Bardot Playsuit, $39

Branded: Gingham

Sandals

Marques' Almeida Wraparound Gingham Sandals, $156

Branded: Gingham

Slides

Joshua Sanders Gingham-Bow Platform Slides, $158

Branded: Gingham

One Piece

Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie Gingham Swimsuit, $158

Branded: Gingham

Maxi Dress

Draper James Cold-Shoulder Gingham Cotton and Silk-Blend Maxi Dress, $450

Branded: Gingham

Sun Dress

PrettyLittleThing Black Gingham Plunge Frill Detail Bodycon Dress, $32

Branded: Gingham

Crop Top

House of Holland Off-the-Shoudler Gingham Bandeau Top, $93

Branded: Gingham

Scarf

Donni Charm Gingham Wire Scarf, $66

Branded: Gingham

Sneakers

River Island Black Gingham Print Sneakers, $76

Branded: Gingham

Pajamas

Sleepy Jones Corita and Paloma Gingham Cotton Pajama Set, $91

Branded: Gingham

Ruffle Shorts

House of Holland Gingham Ruffle Shorts, $178

Branded: Gingham

Eye Mask

HVN Gingham Silk Eye Mask, $50

Branded: Gingham

Flare-Leg Trousers

PrettyLittleThing Karina Gingham Flare Hem Trouser, $27

Branded: Gingham

Button-Up Shirt

Jupe by Jackie Chur Floral-Embroidered Gingham Cotton Shirt, $149

Go on, get yours.

You'll be wearing it all season-long. 

