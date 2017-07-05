How Bella Hadid Used Glitter to Dye Her Hair

Thanks to the Maison Margiela runway show during Haute Couture Week, you may never have to bleach your hair again.

Instead of stripping the hair of its natural color, hairstylist Eugene Souleiman coated Bella Hadid's hair with gold glitter to transform her brunette bob into a blond sensation. The color runs from the roots down to mid-shaft, creating a sort of ombre effect. With a middle part, her hair is slightly weighted by product, reminding us of growing wet look trend.

The best part: The model's hair transformation is completely temporary. After she washed out the product, she was instantly back to her signature brown, shoulder-length tresses. For those of us afraid of committing to hair dye, this just may be a dream come true.