How Bella Hadid Used Glitter to Dye Her Hair

Bella Hadid, Maison Margiela, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Thanks to the Maison Margiela runway show during Haute Couture Week, you may never have to bleach your hair again.

Instead of stripping the hair of its natural color, hairstylist Eugene Souleiman coated Bella Hadid's hair with gold glitter to transform her brunette bob into a blond sensation. The color runs from the roots down to mid-shaft, creating a sort of ombre effect. With a middle part, her hair is slightly weighted by product, reminding us of growing wet look trend.

The best part: The model's hair transformation is completely temporary. After she washed out the product, she was instantly back to her signature brown, shoulder-length tresses. For those of us afraid of committing to hair dye, this just may be a dream come true.  

To finish the look, celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath added a red lip using the Lust: MatteTrance collection from her namesake brand. Then, the creative team added the lip accessory to create an overall trendsetting ensemble. 

Are you ready to go blonde? Try the products below! 

ESC: Bella Hadid, Maison Margiela, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Estrop/Getty Images

Article continues below

A summer hair transformation has never been so easy! 

Now you can live your life like it's truly golden.

