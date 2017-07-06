How Posing Nude Became the Ultimate Celebrity Power Move

The celebrity world has come a long way since the days when a nude photo shoot in an A-lister's past could derail her career or otherwise cause major embarrassment.

Nowadays doing a nude photo shoot usually means she already has a huge career.

Céline Dion shocked the Internet this week when Vogue posted a shot of the singer sitting in a chair and fully nude while in between outfit changes—a visual comment on how it's more often the couture wearing Céline rather than the other way around, and this is the real her, without the fancy dress.