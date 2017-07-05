Rob Kardashian Claims T.I. Had a Threesome With Blac Chyna

While Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna consume social media headlines, add T.I.'s name to the mix.

Amid ongoing allegations of infidelity from the reality star against his ex, the Grammy Award winner weighed in on the digital debate. In an Instagram comment captured by The Shade Room, T.I. called Kardashian out for airing his personal laundry.

"Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Druck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses& move on… u got no moves bro," the rapper remarked.