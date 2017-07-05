Rob Kardashian Claims T.I. Had a Threesome With Blac Chyna

While Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna consume social media headlines, add T.I.'s name to the mix.
Amid ongoing allegations of infidelity from the reality star against his ex, the Grammy Award winner weighed in on the digital debate. In an Instagram comment captured by The Shade Room, T.I. called Kardashian out for airing his personal laundry.
"Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Druck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses& move on… u got no moves bro," the rapper remarked.
The 30-year-old reality star soon addressed T.I. with a new Instagram post, which included a claim that the rapper engaged in threesomes with Chyna and his ex-wife, Tiny.
"Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him," he claimed in a caption.
Instagram; Getty Images
It is the newest allegation to arise from Kardashian on social media Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple partners and drug use. He also shared nude photos of Chyna, which have since been removed. Meanwhile, Chyna clarified over the weekend that she is "single" and "happy."
After multiple posts from Kardashian, Chyna took to Snapchat to share two videos that showed off her jewelry, including an all-diamond watch, two diamond encrusted Cartier bracelets and diamond rings. Drake's song "Cameras" played in the background with lyrics that included, "Don't listen to the lies, I swear they all lies / You know I could be your knight in shining armor all tires / Girl, they love me like I'm Prince, like the new king with the crown / Bunch of underground kings, thought you knew how we get."
She previously issued messages about Rob on Snapchat, including one that read, "Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen !!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian." The snap has since been taken down.
Kardashians Instagram account also appears to have been disabled.
E! has reached out to Chyna, T.I. and Tiny's camps for further comment.