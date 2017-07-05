After six months of waiting, Jillian Harris has finally revealed details on how fiancé Justin Pasutto popped the question.

The Bachelorette star announced the engagement in 2016 on Christmas morning by posting a cuddly Instagram with Pasutto, their son Leo George (who is about to turn 1) and their two pups. "Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE!" she captions her Instagram post. "@slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas"

Half a year later, Jillian took to her personal blog, jillianharris.com, to detail the adorable Christmas morning surprise: "I've had soooo many people asking me about our engagement since December and I‘ve FINALLY found some time to share my version of our engagement with you!!"