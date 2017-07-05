After six months of waiting, Jillian Harris has finally revealed details on how fiancé Justin Pasutto popped the question.
The Bachelorette star announced the engagement in 2016 on Christmas morning by posting a cuddly Instagram with Pasutto, their son Leo George (who is about to turn 1) and their two pups. "Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE!" she captions her Instagram post. "@slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas"
Half a year later, Jillian took to her personal blog, jillianharris.com, to detail the adorable Christmas morning surprise: "I've had soooo many people asking me about our engagement since December and I‘ve FINALLY found some time to share my version of our engagement with you!!"
It has always been a dream of The Bachelorette star to have a Christmas morning proposal and she mentions in her blog post that if they go another Christmas without a ring under the tree, she might have "a colossal holiday meltdown." Justin always found a Christmas morning proposal to be super cheesy so she definitely had no idea it was coming.
"Justin is the type of guy that beats to his own drum and generally when I tell him to do something he likes to do the opposite!" Although Jillian finds that habit to be frustrating, she appreciates it, "he knows what he wants and he doesn't let others influence his decisions."
In regards for asking Jillian's parents for permission, "they, of course, said yes and were over the moon."
Get your tissues ready because this is the most adorable part yet.
"Fast forward to Christmas morning…I'm in bed and Justin is up roaming around the hotel room (which is strange in the first place because I'm ALWAYS the first one up!)… His original plan was to do it later that morning but I think he started getting nervous so he had the urge to do it RIGHT AWAY."
Cue a box of macaroons and the diamond ring.
"The night before I had been sent some macaroons to the room and I wanted to take a photo of them the next morning so I left them on the table over night. Justin's plan was that he would put the ring box in the macaroon box and then get me to open it up! Pretty easy task, right? Wrong. LOL!!" Jillian jokes.
After A TON of convincing, Justin finally gets Jillian to open the box: "And then I opened the box … I just remember staring at the ring and being so confused and thinking it was a joke or that I was being punked … and then it hit me … HOLY S**T … THIS IS HAPPENING. NOW. ON CHRISTMAS MORNING!!! HOLY F**K!!!!! HE DID IT!!!! OMG OMG OMG … GET THE BABY, I'M NOT DRESSED, I LOOK LIKE A DISASTER, OMG HE IS PROPOSING, SAY YES SAY YES … WHERE'S THE BABY! LOL"
Regarding wedding news, the couple is considering getting married at their home, but would like to wait until the landscaping on their property is complete. They also are in talks of baby #2 so it might be a few more years until we hear the thoroughly awaited "I do"s.
"I honestly couldn't believe that I had a ring on my finger that morning … I felt so ridiculously grateful for that whole year between purchasing our new home, having Leo and then THIS! OMG!!!"
The engagement will play out on tonight's episode of Jillian and Justin, a four-part documentary series on the W Network.