Chloe Bennet Vacations With Logan Paul After Austin Nichols Split

Looks like Chloe Bennet is ready to move on.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star is vacationing in Hawaii after her breakup with Walking Dead actor Austin Nichols—but she isn't alone. Internet personality Logan Paul is accompanying her, and it looks like the two have gotten pretty cozy.

The potential couple was spotted getting close during a dip in the ocean, with the YouTuber draping his arm around the actress' waist. We sense a budding romance!

The two are set to star in the musical remake of Valley Girl, pegged for a 2018 release, but it's clear the actors have off-screen chemistry as well. Bennet posted an Instagram photo yesterday of the two with a friend in Kauai, captioned, "Understated festivities going on here." The day before that, she tweeted a picture of Paul in his underwear, writing, "Apparently today @LoganPaul discovered palm trees."