High fashion, right this way.

While you were celebrating America's independence this past weekend, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week began (and with two Bella Hadid appearances already, you don't want to miss these fall/winter '17 runway shows).

To keep you updated with what's already hit the catwalk (because today is the last day), we've rounded up our favorite looks from the past week for your viewing pleasure.

Get excited—there are plenty of stunning, luxurious and over-the-top outfits to hopefully inspire your wardrobe for many seasons to come.