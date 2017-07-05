Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are sticking together, even after officially filing for divorce.

E! News can confirm the former couple celebrated the Fourth of July together in Los Angeles alongside their children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The family kept their tradition alive, watching the patriotic parade in the Pacific Palisades.

"The Palisades Fourth of July Parade is an annual family tradition that's really important to Jen and the kids," a source told us. "Jen has been going to the parade for years and loves the community spirit and seeing friends come out. She always runs the 5K in the morning and then comes out for the parade in the afternoon."