Things are getting extremely ugly between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Earlier today, the exes both took to social media to put each other on blast. Among the many allegations made during his explicit Instagram rant, Rob claims Chyna cheated on him with multiple men and he also accused Chyna of using drugs and alcohol. The Rob & Chyna star also posted naked photos of Chyna online.

So how did Chyna respond? And how did rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny get dragged into this whole mess?