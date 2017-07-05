Blac Chyna has responded to Rob Kardashian.

In case you missed it, Rob went on an explicit rant over social media today during which he accused Chyna of cheating on him, among other things.

Now, Chyna is responding in her own way. The 29-year-old took to Snapchat to share two videos that show off her jewelry, including an all-diamond watch, two diamond encrusted Cartier bracelets and diamond rings. In the background, Drake's song "Cameras" play with the lyrics, "Don't listen to the lies, I swear they all lies / You know I could be your knight in shining armor all tires / Girl, they love me like I'm Prince, like the new king with the crown / Bunch of underground kings, thought you knew how we get."