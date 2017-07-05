Blac Chyna has responded to Rob Kardashian.
In case you missed it, Rob went on an explicit rant over social media today during which he accused Chyna of cheating on him, among other things.
Now, Chyna is responding in her own way. The 29-year-old took to Snapchat to share two videos that show off her jewelry, including an all-diamond watch, two diamond encrusted Cartier bracelets and diamond rings. In the background, Drake's song "Cameras" play with the lyrics, "Don't listen to the lies, I swear they all lies / You know I could be your knight in shining armor all tires / Girl, they love me like I'm Prince, like the new king with the crown / Bunch of underground kings, thought you knew how we get."
She captioned the videos, "Lol," to apparently make a point that she's not bothered by the situation.
Many fans believe the jewelry could be the $250K gift Rob mentioned on Instagram early this morning, claiming he dropped it off at her house yesterday.
"I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday," he wrote. "This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care."
Before the videos, she also shared a Snapchat claiming Rob "put a hand" on her.
Though the photo Has since been deleted, it read: "Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen !!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian."
In more snaps that were also deleted, Chyna added, "Rob fall back. Robert f--k so many bitches I can't even count. And he met up with Ferrari lol."
She continued, "Rob leave me alone f--k !!!!!! Hey words of advice get a hobby."
In addition to the cheating accusations, Rob claimed that some of the men Chyna has allegedly been with contacted him for money. He also alleged that he's been paying for Chyna's rent and cars and that he paid for her weight loss surgery after she gave birth to their daughter.
He also claimed that she's been using drugs and alcohol.
"I don't care that this is the mother of my child," he said during his Instagram rant. "I told Chyna a million times even after seeing and knowing this that I still will support and be there for her but I can't take this anymore so yes I'm being petty with this woman...I'm done with this woman thank God for God! Showing me the light."