It's time for the boys of Sixtrack to take the stage on this week's new episode of Boy Band—but it isn't all smooth sailing once they do.
In this sneak peek of the aftermath of their performance, exclusive to E! News, architect Nick Carter feels compelled to impart a bit of wisdom on the guys to get them into shape. And who better to get boy band advice from than Mr. Backstreet Boy himself?
"Hey, I just wanted to chat with you real quick because you only get one shot up here so I'm trying to make sure your communication is right," he tells the guys. "Honestly, if you don't have chemistry up there, guys, you're not going to win. And that's what I was noticing from behind the desk over there. There seemed to be some stuff that was a little off."
ABC
As they nervously take in what Nick has to say, he relates their struggles to some of his own, shedding some light on his experiences with BSB. "Look, I've been in a boy band for 24 years. There's been times in my band when I wasn't the best member," he admits. "There was times when I made it difficult for my guys and we had to group together and sit down, communicate with each other and get into what's going on with each other."
While Michael tells the mentor that they were still struggling to fake a relationship after just being grouped together, Nick admits, "Yeah, I think you guys are still discovering your roles, that's for sure."
However, despite the issues, Nick still has faith that Sixtrack has what it takes. "I believe that, eventually, these guys can come together and make it work," he tells the camera.
Will the boys prove him right? We'll have to tune in to find out...
Boy Band airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.