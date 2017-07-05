It's time for the boys of Sixtrack to take the stage on this week's new episode of Boy Band—but it isn't all smooth sailing once they do.

In this sneak peek of the aftermath of their performance, exclusive to E! News, architect Nick Carter feels compelled to impart a bit of wisdom on the guys to get them into shape. And who better to get boy band advice from than Mr. Backstreet Boy himself?

"Hey, I just wanted to chat with you real quick because you only get one shot up here so I'm trying to make sure your communication is right," he tells the guys. "Honestly, if you don't have chemistry up there, guys, you're not going to win. And that's what I was noticing from behind the desk over there. There seemed to be some stuff that was a little off."