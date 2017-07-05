Khloe Kardashian's Epic Fourth of July Party Included Gold-Dipped Everything

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pippa Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Julian Edelman, ESPN the Magazine

See 12 Stars Strip Naked for ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue

Bella Hadid, Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Bares All in a See-Through Top at the Alexandre Vauthier Show in Paris

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We already know that Khloe Kardashian knows how to throw a party, and her latest soiree just proved that even further!

The 33-year-old reality star hosted her family and friends—including mom Kris Jenner and big sis Kim Kardashian—for an epic Fourth of July party, which came complete with blow-up slides, a beautiful dessert table and, of course, a patriotic theme.

Both Khloe and Kim took to Snapchat to give their followers a peek into the party. 

Koko shared a couple videos posted up by the water slide, including one with her mama wishing everyone a "Happy Fourth of July!"

Photos

Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2017

Speaking of Kris, the reality star matriarch got her own table reserved for "Kris F--king Jenner," which she shared with her friends throughout the event.

Khloe shared another video showing off the table that was decorated in white, black and gold decor as well as red roses. Only the best for her mama!

Kim, on the other hand, posted a couple videos of the decor throughout the party, including the immaculate, gold dessert table.

The desserts were created specifically for Khloe's party by Los Angeles company Dip'd N Drip'd. The table included gold and white dipped strawberries and Oreos in the shape of an American flag as well as gold ice cream cones and gold star cookies.

Needless to say, the soiree was one for the books!

See how more celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July by launching the gallery above.

TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Fourth Of July , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.