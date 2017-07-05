We already know that Khloe Kardashian knows how to throw a party, and her latest soiree just proved that even further!
The 33-year-old reality star hosted her family and friends—including mom Kris Jenner and big sis Kim Kardashian—for an epic Fourth of July party, which came complete with blow-up slides, a beautiful dessert table and, of course, a patriotic theme.
Both Khloe and Kim took to Snapchat to give their followers a peek into the party.
Koko shared a couple videos posted up by the water slide, including one with her mama wishing everyone a "Happy Fourth of July!"
Speaking of Kris, the reality star matriarch got her own table reserved for "Kris F--king Jenner," which she shared with her friends throughout the event.
Khloe shared another video showing off the table that was decorated in white, black and gold decor as well as red roses. Only the best for her mama!
Kim, on the other hand, posted a couple videos of the decor throughout the party, including the immaculate, gold dessert table.
The desserts were created specifically for Khloe's party by Los Angeles company Dip'd N Drip'd. The table included gold and white dipped strawberries and Oreos in the shape of an American flag as well as gold ice cream cones and gold star cookies.
Needless to say, the soiree was one for the books!
