We already know that Khloe Kardashian knows how to throw a party, and her latest soiree just proved that even further!

The 33-year-old reality star hosted her family and friends—including mom Kris Jenner and big sis Kim Kardashian—for an epic Fourth of July party, which came complete with blow-up slides, a beautiful dessert table and, of course, a patriotic theme.

Both Khloe and Kim took to Snapchat to give their followers a peek into the party.

Koko shared a couple videos posted up by the water slide, including one with her mama wishing everyone a "Happy Fourth of July!"