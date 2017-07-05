Pierre Suu/GC Images
Hate heels? Keep reading.
Jennifer Lawrence just wore flats to a major fashion event (the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter '17 show in Paris) and it's making us reconsider every time we went anywhere in pumps we knew we wouldn't last the night in.
Because Paris Haute Couture week is showcasing its colder weather collections, J.Law chose calf-length Converse-like Dior sneakers. But, of course, because summer is finally here, those wouldn't necessarily be appropriate in your neck of the woods, so scroll for some warm-weather alternatives that look just like the movie star's.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
That's not all!
A couple other celebs—Olivia Palermo and Karlie Kloss—joined Jennifer's boycott of heels this fashion week, again, in shoes suited a touch better for chilly weather.
Olivia's oxford's are the perfect match for her stunning, lace Giambattista Valli mini—proving they can match just about any outfit (they'll even dress up your go-to pair of jean shorts). And Karlie went with combat boots, giving her mustard-colored Dior ensemble a very cool ending (to match that edgy, Jen Atkin-made hairstyle).
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Now that you have three, very different visuals for the types of flats dressy enough to confidently walk past paparazzi in, have yourself a little shop of the below picks.
Pro tip: You can never go wrong with a black shoe.
So keep that in mind.