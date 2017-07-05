Hate heels? Keep reading.

Jennifer Lawrence just wore flats to a major fashion event (the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter '17 show in Paris) and it's making us reconsider every time we went anywhere in pumps we knew we wouldn't last the night in.

Because Paris Haute Couture week is showcasing its colder weather collections, J.Law chose calf-length Converse-like Dior sneakers. But, of course, because summer is finally here, those wouldn't necessarily be appropriate in your neck of the woods, so scroll for some warm-weather alternatives that look just like the movie star's.