Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore Flats to a Major Fashion Event

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pippa Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

ESC: Scarlett Johansson

You’re Doing It Wrong: Dry Shampoo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Hate heels? Keep reading.

Jennifer Lawrence just wore flats to a major fashion event (the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter '17 show in Paris) and it's making us reconsider every time we went anywhere in pumps we knew we wouldn't last the night in.

Because Paris Haute Couture week is showcasing its colder weather collections, J.Law chose calf-length Converse-like Dior sneakers. But, of course, because summer is finally here, those wouldn't necessarily be appropriate in your neck of the woods, so scroll for some warm-weather alternatives that look just like the movie star's.

Photos

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Paris Fashion Week

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

That's not all! 

A couple other celebs—Olivia Palermo and Karlie Kloss—joined Jennifer's boycott of heels this fashion week, again, in shoes suited a touch better for chilly weather. 

Olivia's oxford's are the perfect match for her stunning, lace Giambattista Valli mini—proving they can match just about any outfit (they'll even dress up your go-to pair of jean shorts). And Karlie went with combat boots, giving her mustard-colored Dior ensemble a very cool ending (to match that edgy, Jen Atkin-made hairstyle).

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Now that you have three, very different visuals for the types of flats dressy enough to confidently walk past paparazzi in, have yourself a little shop of the below picks.

Shop the Look

ESC: Flats

Simone Rocha

Laser-Cut Leather High-Top Sneakers, Was: $665, Now: $220

ESC: Flats

Zara

Lace-Up Sneakers, Was: $50, Now: $30

ESC: Flats

Nike

Mayfly Woven Faux Leather-Trimmed Faux Suede Sneakers, $120

Article continues below

ESC: Flats

Shellys London

Tyra Combat Boot, $169

ESC: Flats

Sam Edelman

Rizza Bow-Embellished Satin Slingback Flats, $120

ESC: Flats

Gucci

Princetown Loafer Mule, $650

Article continues below

ESC: Flats

Boohoo

Tegan Buckle Detail Two Part Flat Sandal, $36

ESC: Flats

Topshop

Kaiser Chelsea Boots, $70

ESC: Flats

Miu Miu

Lace-Up Ballerina Flat, $670

Article continues below

ESC: Flats

River Island

Pink Embellished Pointed Slingback Shoes, $70

ESC: Flats

Steve Madden

Kera Flat Loafer Mule, $80

ESC: Flats

Fenty x Puma

by Rihanna Eskiva Over-the-Knee Boxing Boot, Was: $980, Now: $441

Article continues below

ESC: Flats

Summit

Bethania Platform Loafer, $149

ESC: Flats

Jeffrey Campbell

Sarine Ankle Wrap Flat, Was: $120, Now: $90

ESC: Flats

Prada

Pointy Toe Flat, $550

Article continues below

ESC: Flats

Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star High Top, $55

ESC: Flats

Linea Paolo

Marlo Platform Oxford, $130

Pro tip: You can never go wrong with a black shoe.

So keep that in mind.

TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Karlie Kloss , Olivia Palermo , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.