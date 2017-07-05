Kenworthy got a spray tan and a beard trim before disrobing on Mammoth Mountain in California. Before the shoot, he recalled, "My mom said, 'You're so brave,' which is maybe not the reaction that I wanted. She was like, 'I wouldn't do it. 'I was like, 'Well, hopefully they don't ask you!'" In the weeks leading up to the shoot, "I tried to kind of stick with what I had been doing, just in my normal training and my normal life; I didn't want to do a complete 180. I definitely was in the gym twice a day. My diet, especially for the week right before the shoot, was really, really strict, like no salt, no sugar, dairy. It was basically like I was eating ice cubes."

Lara Spencer then tried to delicately ask Kenworthy about penile shrinkage. "I've been skiing out in Colorado before. It's awfully cold out there," Spencer said. "Did they have, um, heaters?"