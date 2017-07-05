Does This Photo Prove Amelia Earhart Survived Her Final Flight?

A newly unearthed photograph suggests there may be a different final chapter to Amelia Earhart's story.

The famed pilot, who mysteriously disappeared during her attempted flight around the world in 1937, is a subject of a photograph recently discovered in the national archives by History investigators.

While the cause of her disappearance and her whereabouts leading up to her death have been long theorized and speculated, this picture may be the proof many have been waiting for to support conclusions beyond a plane crash.