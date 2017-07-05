DeJesus has not yet confirmed who Stella's father is, but it is expected to be a subject of Teen Mom 2's upcoming season, which premieres on July 17 on MTV.

As for the 23-year-old mom of two, Briana has been counting down the days to Stella's arrival and chronicling her growing baby with ultrasound photos shared on Instagram.

"God, was today such a hectic day. I had about a million break downs but I'm glad I was able to spend my 23rd birthday celebrating my daughter's baby shower and pulling this off!" she wrote on social media in May.

She continued, "Thank you for everyone who came out of their way to make it special for me. I feel so huge and I am so uncomfortable in my skin but that only means that the time is coming! Stella, you will be loved and everybody can't wait to meet you!"