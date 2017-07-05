Jack, Karen, Will and Grace are back together again and it looks like nothing's changed. The stars of Will & Grace—Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes—came together for a new promo touting the show's return to air 11 years after ending in May 2006. Jack and Karen are making out and slapping each other, Grace is loving the spotlight and even the & from Will & Grace gets a chance to shine.

"11 years and a few [martini emojis] later, they're back! #WillAndGrace, Thursdays this Fall on @nbc," the show's official Twitter shared.