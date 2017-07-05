Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim on His Decision to Exit CBS Drama: "The Path to Equality Is Rarely Easy"
Jack, Karen, Will and Grace are back together again and it looks like nothing's changed. The stars of Will & Grace—Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes—came together for a new promo touting the show's return to air 11 years after ending in May 2006. Jack and Karen are making out and slapping each other, Grace is loving the spotlight and even the & from Will & Grace gets a chance to shine.
"11 years and a few [martini emojis] later, they're back! #WillAndGrace, Thursdays this Fall on @nbc," the show's official Twitter shared.
Will & Grace returns to life for a 12-episode run starting Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The reunion follows the cast's election PSA that was done in secret, but reignited the public's affection for the long-running series.
If you're a fan of the show you might be wondering how exactly the series will address that finale that jumped around in time and revealed Will and Grace drifted, only to reunite in their old age. It'll be addressed, creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan told E! News.
"I would say this: We've just come out of a story camp that lasted about three months. That's where we break and write all of the episodes that we will be filming in August or whenever we start," Mutchnick told us. "I will tell you that almost more than anything, more time went into figuring out how are we going to reintroduce the show and what were the rules going to be and how were we going to address that finale."
"And where are they in their lives," Kohan added.
"And we can tell you this much: They are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of September, on the 28th of September at 9:00," Mutchnick said. "That's when you're going to meet up with them again and they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know the rules moving forward and you won't feel like anything is left open."
