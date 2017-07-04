Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Person Who Tells Her She's "Fat"

You go, Kelly Clarkson!

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning pop star and new The Voice coach posted on Twitter on the Fourth of July a heartfelt, patriotic and humble message, saying, "Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence."

"You're fat," user @Euger23 replied.

"....and still f--king awesome," Clarkson responded.

Some of her fans immediately confronted the person, who then directed his insults towards them.

Clarkson has often been criticized over her weight, especially online.