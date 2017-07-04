Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek and Other Celebs Who Are U.S. Immigrants

Salma Hayek

The Mexican star moved to the United States in 1991 to study acting. She remained in the country after her visa expired.

"I was an illegal immigrant in the United States," Hayek told the Spanish edition of V magazine in 2010. "It was for a small period of time but I still did it."

Her immigration status was quickly remedied after Hayek returned to Mexico and renewed her visa. The actress became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013.