Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek and Other Celebs Who Are U.S. Immigrants

Happy Independence Day!
In honor of the Fourth of July, check out celebrities who immigrated to the United States.
The list includes Colombian-born Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek—who was an undocumented immigrant for a short period of time, Dutch former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, British actress Emily Blunt, Canadians Jim Carrey and Pamela Anderson, Israeli-born Natalie Portman and the Terminator himself and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The Mexican star moved to the United States in 1991 to study acting. She remained in the country after her visa expired.
"I was an illegal immigrant in the United States," Hayek told the Spanish edition of V magazine in 2010. "It was for a small period of time but I still did it."
Her immigration status was quickly remedied after Hayek returned to Mexico and renewed her visa. The actress became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013.
The Colombian Modern Family actress became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2014.
"It took me a lot of time to get my residence even though I was working here for a long time," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "But it was fun and I got all my questions perfect."
The former Late Late Show host and Scottish star became a U.S. citizen in 2008. Video of him taking his U.S. citizenship test and taking his oath aired on his program.
The Australian-born couple are also U.S. citizens.
The Canadian-born actress moved to the U.S. in the late '80s and became a dual citizen in 2004.
The Canadian funnyman moved to L.A. in the late '70s to pursue standup comedy amid a comedy boom. He also became a dual citizen in 2004.
The actress was born in Jerusalem and immigrated with her family from Israel to the U.S. when she was 3. She has duel citizenship.
The South African actress obtained U.S. citizenship in 2007.
"You're stuck with me now," she told David Letterman on The Late Show the following year.
The Irish Taken actor became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009.
The British actress and wife of John Krasinski has lived in the United States since 2008 and became a naturalized citizen in 2015.
Matthew McConaughey's wife, who is originally from Brazil, got sworn in as a naturalized U.S. citizen at the same ceremony as Emily Blunt.
The British Star Trek and X-Men star has been living in New York for years with American wife Sunny Ozell, who he married in 2013. In 2017, he announced he is applying for U.S. citizenship.
The Dutch former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star became an American citizen in 2013.
The Terminator star and former governor of California immigrated to the U.S. in the late '60s and became a citizen in 1983.
"As a little girl, it was always my dream to come to America," she told E! News. "I am living the American dream every day. I am so thankful. We worked very hard. We worked for everything we have in our life. We worked hard to get where we are today."
In 2015, Schwarzenegger posted on his Twitter page a throwback photo of him at his swearing-in ceremony.
"Today is one of the proudest days of my life," he wrote. "32 years ago I became a US citizen. Grateful to be here and give back."