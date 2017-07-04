Happy 10th anniversary, Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster!

The 72-year-old veteran crooner and his third wife recently renewed their wedding vows in front of family and friends at their home in Essex, England and exclusive photos of their ceremony were taken for and published in HELLO! magazine Sunday.

Rod and Penny, 46, were paid a fee for the pics and donated the money to the victims of the Grenfell fire. More than 70 people were killed when a blaze destroyed a London tower block of apartments in June in what marked the worst building fire in the city in years.

In addition, in lieu of gifts, guests of Stewart and Lancaster's wedding were asked to donate to the Grenfell victims as well, while the singer personally quadrupled their sum, E! News has learned.