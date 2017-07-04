Celine Dion Poses Naked for Vogue

Here is Céline Dion like you've never seen her before.

A photo was posted on Vogue magazine's Instagram page on the Fourth of July, which shows the 49-year-old singer sitting on a plush chair with her arms folded and legs crossed, wearing nothing and clutching a white garment, during a trip to Paris. A glittering golden boot lies on the wood floor beside her.

"Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current 'mini-tour' of Europe)," the caption states.

"In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change," it states. "Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks."