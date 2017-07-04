Damon Wayans Jr. stirred the wrath of many Twitter users when he made a joke about America's Independence Day.

The comedy actor and former New Girl star wrote on the Fourth of July, "Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day."

More than 1,100 people liked the tweet, while more than 1,200 replied to it. And many were pretty angry.

"Just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans. They hate this country & their fans. #FabricatedRacism sadly returns @wayansjr," replied user @ViperNTheTemple.

"A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal," Wayans replied.