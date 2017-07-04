Mariah Carey Takes Her Twins Swimming With "Gentle" Sharks

Now that's certainly not a traditional Fourth of July activity!

Mariah Carey posted on her Instagram page on Independence Day photos and a video of her and 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe going swimming in the ocean with nurse sharks. Bryan Tanaka, her backup dancer who she recently dated for a few months, also shared a video of him doing the same.

Nurse sharks are considered to be usually harmless to humans and are bottom-dwellers found in shallow, warm waters. They eat mainly small fish, shrimp and squid.

"Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks," Mariah wrote on instagram.