Mariah Carey Takes Her Twins Swimming With "Gentle" Sharks

Mariah Carey, Twins, Sharks

Now that's certainly not a traditional Fourth of July activity!

Mariah Carey posted on her Instagram page on Independence Day photos and a video of her and 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe going swimming in the ocean with nurse sharks. Bryan Tanaka, her backup dancer who she recently dated for a few months, also shared a video of him doing the same.

Nurse sharks are considered to be usually harmless to humans and are bottom-dwellers found in shallow, warm waters. They eat mainly small fish, shrimp and squid.

"Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks," Mariah wrote on instagram.

Never thought I would do this! ???? #SwimmingWithSharks #Moments4Life #TanakaAdventures #MuchLove

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on

The singer, who donned a wetsuit unzipped to exposed her cleavage, also posted a pic show her petting one of the sharks.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

She then shared a video of her and Monroe snorkeling in the shallow water with the sharks.

"Swimming with sharks," Mariah wrote. "Perfectly normal."

