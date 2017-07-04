52 Stars Who Played a U.S. President in a Movie or on TV

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Saturday Night Live, SNL, Alec Baldwin, Kate McKinnon

Stars Playing President

Celeb Voices, Josh Duhamel, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

41 Surprising Celebrities Who've Voiced Characters on Kids Shows

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger, not everyone in Hollywood wants to run for public office.

Dozens of actors have played the commander-in-chief on either the big or small screen (and, in some cases, both). Alec Baldwin, Anthony Hopkins and James Marsden are among those to have portrayed real-life presidents (Donald Trump, John Quincy Adams and John F. Kennedy, respectively), while Geena Davis, Chris Rock and John Travolta have all played fictional leaders.

In honor of Independence Day, E! News looks back at 52 stars' turns as commanders-in-chief:

Saturday Night Live, SNL, Alec Baldwin, Kate McKinnon

Alex Schaefer/NBC

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in Saturday Night Live

Jackie, John Carroll Lynch

Twentieth Century Fox

John Carroll Lynch as Lyndon B. Johnson in Jackie

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer in Veep

Article continues below

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Netflix

Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards

Killing Kennedy, Rob Lowe

Kent Eanes/National Geographic Channel

Rob Lowe as John F. Kennedy in Killing Kennedy

Love Actually, Billy Bob Thornton

Universal Pictures

Billy Bob Thornton as the President of the United States in Love Actually

Article continues below

Independence Day: Resurgence, Sela Ward

Fox

Sela Ward as Elizabeth Lanford in Independence Day: Resurgence

The Butler, Alan Rickman

The Weinstein Company

Alan Rickman as Ronald Reagan in The Butler

The Butler, John Cusack

The Weinstein Company

John Cusack as Richard Nixon in The Butler

Article continues below

The Butler, Liev Schreiber

The Weinstein Company

Liev Schreiber as Lyndon B. Johnson in The Butler

The Butler, Robin Williams

The Weinstein Company

Robin Williams as Dwight D. Eisenhower in The Butler

The Butler, James Marsden

The Weinstein Company

James Marsden as John F. Kennedy in The Butler

Article continues below

Martin Sheen, West Wing

NBC

Martin Sheen as Jed Bartlet in The West Wing

Jamie Foxx, White House Down

Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx as James Sawyer in White House Down

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

ABC

Tony Goldwyn as Fitzgerald Grant in Scandal

Article continues below

Bill Murray, Hyde Park on Hudson

Focus Features

Bill Murray as Franklin D. Roosevelt in Hyde Park on Hudson

W., Josh Brolin

Lionsgate

Josh Brolin as George W. Bush in W.

Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

David James, SMPSP

Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln

Article continues below

Kelsey Grammer, Swing Vote

Ben Glass/Touchtone Pictures

Kelsey Grammer as Andrew Boone in Swing Vote

Chris Rock, Head of State

DreamWorks

Chris Rock as Mays Gilliam in Head of State

Jack Nicholson, Martin Short, Mars Attacks

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jack Nicholson as James Dale in Mars Attacks!

Article continues below

Morgan Freeman, Deep Impact

Globe/ZUMApress.com

Morgan Freeman as Tom Beck in Deep Impact

Dan Hedaya, Dick

Phoenix Pictures

Dan Hedaya as Richard Nixon in Dick

Kevin Kline, West Wing

Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Kevin Kline as Ulysses S. Grant in Wild Wild West

Article continues below

Gary Sinise, Truman

HBO

Gary Sinise as Harry S. Truman in Truman

James Cromwell, W

Lionsgate

James Cromwell as George H.W. Bush in W.

Jay Pharoah, Barack Obama, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Dana Edelson/NBC

Jay Pharoah as Barack Obama on Saturday Night Live

Article continues below

Geena Davis, Commander in Chief

ABC

Geena Davis as Mackenzie Allen in Commander in Chief

Jon Voight, Ben Affleck, Pearl Harbor

Globe Photos/ZUMApress.com

Jon Voight as Franklin D. Roosevelt in Pearl Harbor

Greg Kinnear, The Kennedys

AMC

Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy in The Kennedys

Article continues below

The Reagans, James Brolin

Sony Pictures

James Brolin as Ronald Reagan in The Reagans

Danny Glover, Thandie Newton, 2012

Columbia Pictures

Danny Glover as Thomas Wilson in 2012

Michael Keaton, Katie Holmes, First Daughter

20th Century Fox

Michael Keaton as President Mackenzie in First Daughter

Article continues below

Cherry Jones, 24

Kelsey McNeal/FOX

Cherry Jones as Allison Taylor in 24

Mark Harmom, Chasing Liberty

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mark Harmon as James Foster in Chasing Liberty

Will Ferrell, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Will Ferrell as George W. Bush on Saturday Night Live

Article continues below

Michael Douglas, An American President

Castlerock Entertainment

Michael Douglas as Andrew Shepherd in The American President

Bill Pullman, Independence Day

20th Century Fox

Bill Pullman as Thomas Whitmore in Independence Day

Dennis Haysbert, 24

FOX

Dennis Haysbert as David Palmer in 24

Article continues below

Fred Armisen, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Fred Armisen as Barack Obama on Saturday Night Live

The Man, James Earl Jones

ABC Circle Films

James Earl Jones as Douglass Dilman in The Man

Anthony Hopkins, Amistad

DreamWorks

Anthony Hopkins as John Quincy Adams in Amistad

Article continues below

John Travolta, Primary Colors

Universal Pictures

John Travolta as Jack Stanton in Primary Colors

Robin Williams, Man of the Year

Universal Studios

Robin Williams as Tom Dobbs in Man of the Year

Nick Nolte, Jefferson in Paris

Touchtone Pictures

Nick Nolte as Thomas Jefferson in Jefferson in Paris

Article continues below

Kevin Kline, Dave

Northern Lights Entertainment

Kevin Kline as Bill Mitchell (and Dave Kovic) in Dave

Mary McDonnell, Battlerstar Galactica

SyFy

Mary McDonnell as Laura Roslin in Battlestar Galactica

Bruce Greenwood, 13 Days

New Line Cinema

Bruce Greenwood as John F. Kennedy in 13 Days

Article continues below

Anthony Hopkins, Nixon

Buena Vista Pictures

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon in Nixon

Leslie Nielsen, Scary Movie 3

Miramax

Leslie Nielsen as Baxter Harris in Scary Movie 3 and 4

Photos

See More From Stars Playing President

 Would you ever vote for any of these actors to be President of the United States?

Sound off in the comments and tell us how you're celebrating the Fourth of July!

TAGS/ Movies , TV , Politics , Fourth Of July , Holidays , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.