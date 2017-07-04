52 Stars Who Played a U.S. President in a Movie or on TV

Unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger, not everyone in Hollywood wants to run for public office.

Dozens of actors have played the commander-in-chief on either the big or small screen (and, in some cases, both). Alec Baldwin, Anthony Hopkins and James Marsden are among those to have portrayed real-life presidents (Donald Trump, John Quincy Adams and John F. Kennedy, respectively), while Geena Davis, Chris Rock and John Travolta have all played fictional leaders.

In honor of Independence Day, E! News looks back at 52 stars' turns as commanders-in-chief: