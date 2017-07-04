Happy first Fourth of July, Dream Kardashian!
Rob Kardashianand ex Blac Chyna's 7-month-old baby girl recently had a fun daddy-daughter bonding day. Rob posted on his Instagram page on Independence Day pics of the two having fun together in a luxurious backyard pool, which appears to be the one at his sister Khloe Kardashian's Calabasas home.
In the images, Rob is wearing a black T-shirt, and matching swimming trunks and a baseball hat, while Dream sports a colorful bikini. In one pic, he sits in the shallow end and holds her as she balances on her cute chubby little baby legs. Another photo shows him standing in the shallow end and holding her.
In a third photo, Rob pushes Dream as she lies on a unicorn inflatable pool float. A fourth picture shows him sitting in the shallow end again and embracing his little girl, who stares at the camera.
"Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE," he writes.
Dream is Rob's only child and Blac Chyna's second. The couple ended their engagement and broke up a few months ago after being together for about a year.
A source told E! News in March Chyna and Rob were working on peacefully co-parenting their daughter, saying, "They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream. There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."
Rob and Chyna have reunited a few times since their breakup and appear to be on friendly terms.
Two days before the Fourth of July, she posted on her Instagram page a graphic that states she's "single" and "happy."