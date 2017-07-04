Happy first Fourth of July, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashianand ex Blac Chyna's 7-month-old baby girl recently had a fun daddy-daughter bonding day. Rob posted on his Instagram page on Independence Day pics of the two having fun together in a luxurious backyard pool, which appears to be the one at his sister Khloe Kardashian's Calabasas home.

In the images, Rob is wearing a black T-shirt, and matching swimming trunks and a baseball hat, while Dream sports a colorful bikini. In one pic, he sits in the shallow end and holds her as she balances on her cute chubby little baby legs. Another photo shows him standing in the shallow end and holding her.