Princess Leia would be proud.

If Star Wars: The Force Awakens had additional deleted or extended scenes, these would be them. "Sands of Jakku," the first episode in the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny series, debuted Monday, and the second episode, "BB-8 Bandits," premiered on YouTube Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT. The first short centers on Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she fends off a Nightwatcher worm trying to eat BB-8. It fills in the lead character's backstory and and gives a glimpse of how she uses the Force.

The series is narrated by Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), who recites a poem: "The choices we make / The actions we take / Moments, both big and small / Shape us into forces of destiny." In the second short, Rey hops on a speeder to escape scavenger thugs trying to steal BB-8. "We're heading for Niima Outpost," Rey explains. "If someone's looking for you, we'll find them there."

(Clearly, Rey hasn't met FN-2187—er, Finn [John Boyega]—at this point in the story.)