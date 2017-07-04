Hot diggity dog!

Reigning champion Joey Chestnut won the 101st Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, Tuesday, marking his 10th victory in the event.

Chestnut weighed in at 221.5 lbs.

During the Fourth of July challenge, which aired on ESPN2, he ate a record 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Carmen Cincotti finished in second with 62, followed by Matt Stonie with 48. Chestnut has won every showcase since 2007—except in July 2015, when Stonie ate more.

The California resident revealed he "slowed down quite a bit" towards the end of Tuesday's race. "I was sweating like a mad dog," admitted Chestnut, a.k.a. Jaws. "I know I can do better."