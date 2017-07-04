"Success is still in many ways a synonym for white. And so once you attach successful to the black man, there's a little key that has been given to you that may give you access to the white world," said Noah, who was born and raised in South Africa. "The key can be taken away: [Bill] Cosby, Tiger, etc.—the key can be taken away. But at least you have a key for the time being."

"As black people—because we never had anything, which is understandable—we get to a place, and we just think we separate ourselves from the culture," Jay-Z said in the video. "O.J. would get to a space where he's like, 'I'm not black, I'm O.J.' Like Tiger Woods would get to a space and think, 'I'm above the culture.' And that same person when he's playing golf and playing great, you're protected. When you're not, they're gonna put pictures of you drunk driving and, like, embarrass you. That world will eat you up and spit you out…I understand it, because the psychological damage is so real. It's so real. It's going to take for the way showers to do it and then not get to that point and turn into, like, 'I aint black! I'm O.J.' Like, he made it! Like, he made it. Then it was like he cut all ties. Now the next generation of guys can't come with him."