Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After Lady Gaga's Fans Bully Him

Lady Gaga's fans have been trolling Sheeran since earlier this year. After his Beats Radio 1 interview with Zane Lowe, some of her fans assumed he threw shade in her direction. "I do not want to be the kind of artist who has had two successful albums and then feels invincible. I have to know when to listen to people, or I'll end up like those artists you've interviewed in recent years. You've seen them become the biggest artists in the world, and then suddenly they will say, 'I know everything!' And just after, they are no longer at the top," Sheeran said at the time, without naming names. "The smartest thing to do is listen to people who know I do not want to do the Super Bowl years later, after my biggest success, just to prove I'm still relevant."

It was that interview that set her fans off. "Lady Gaga's fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f--king hate. And it wasn't anything to do with that at all," he told The Sun of the "Cure" singer, who has often spoken out against cyber bullying. "So, I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s--t."

Gaga, for her part, has not commented on her fans' behavior.