There's no telling how far she'll go!
Jessica Simpson spared no expense for her son's birthday party.
To celebrate Ace Knute Johnson Sunday, the 36-year-old fashion designer enlisted the help of pal Stephanie Terblanche to create the Isle of Te Fete, the fictional Polynesian island from Disney's Moana. "I can't believe my Ace is 4!!! I'm so fortunate to get to let my mind explode and see what happens," Terblanche told her Instagram fans. "This was so much fun to create!"
Jessica's photographer friend, Kristin Burns, captured every moment of the birthday boy's theme party, and the proud mom shared four pictures with her 3.8 million Instagram followers. Moana is proving to be a popular kids' birthday party theme, as sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian recently threw a joint birthday party for North West and Penelope Disick.
In addition to inflating a bounce house for the kids and enjoying a dance performance, two actors were hired to play Moana and Maui (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, respectively), while Ace Knute chased a stuffed Heihei (Moana's daffy rooster) around the yard. Jessica's family—including husband Eric Johnson and daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson—wore floral print ensembles, while the former pop star modeled Dolce & Gabbana's hydrangea dress.
Jessica's photographer father, Joe Simpson, shared a picture of his grandchildren cutting into the cake. "Yesterday we celebrated Ace's Birthday!!!!" Joe wrote. "How beautiful to watch the joy of digging into the cake..... #photo #potd #birthday #joy #grandchildren @jessicasimpson."
Ace sent his friends home with gold, pineapple-printed toy sacks from My 1st Years (which retail for $25.99 each). "What a way for Ace to end his birthday!" Jessica wrote on Instagram, thanking the company "for helping him send off all of his friends with a personalized surprise."