In addition to inflating a bounce house for the kids and enjoying a dance performance, two actors were hired to play Moana and Maui (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, respectively), while Ace Knute chased a stuffed Heihei (Moana's daffy rooster) around the yard. Jessica's family—including husband Eric Johnson and daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson—wore floral print ensembles, while the former pop star modeled Dolce & Gabbana's hydrangea dress.

Jessica's photographer father, Joe Simpson, shared a picture of his grandchildren cutting into the cake. "Yesterday we celebrated Ace's Birthday!!!!" Joe wrote. "How beautiful to watch the joy of digging into the cake..... #photo #potd #birthday #joy #grandchildren @jessicasimpson."