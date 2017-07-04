Are your Spidey senses tingling?

They shouldn't be, because early reviews for Spider-Man: Homecoming are by and large glowing. Columbia Pictures' summer blockbuster centers on Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who's just returned home from a stint with the Avengers to live with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). With guidance from his mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter must figure out how to balance heroics with homework—which only becomes more complicated when Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges to threaten New York.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in theaters Friday. Additional cast members include Jacob Batalon, Garcelle Beauvais, Hannibal Buress, Tyne Daly, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Laura Harrier, Selenis Leyva, Logan Marshall-Green, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Zendaya and others.

Marvel's Spider-Man been rebooted twice since 2002, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing the titular hero before Holland. Here's what critics think of Jon Watts' movie: