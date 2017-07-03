So how did this squashing of the beef come about?

Iggy posted a note on social media saying she wanted to get past all the hate: "I just want to say FYI; re A. Banks. Call me crazy but girl; I don’t hate you. I don’t know you to hate you."

She continued, "I believe you may want to meet me in person so you can steal a lock of my hair and cast a spell hoping I die (lol) I don’t agree with many of your opinions but honestly, at times I empathize with you as a creative Gemini woman. I wish you had spoken to me before deciding I was out to get you when we first came on the scene, but that’s also typical Gemini reaction shit (I get it). As a 27 year old adult woman just know: I wish you well from one human to another and joke collaboration or not as adults we should move past trivial beef with strangers.”

In response to Iggy's statement, Azealia spoke with XXL about her desire to have an open discussion with the pop star.

She told the mag,"I think a true reconciliation can happen once there is some acknowledgment of what hip-hop has been trying to tell her. I still don’t think she quite understands the effect her racial privilege and the socio-economic leverage that comes with it has on a marginalized group of women’s culture."

Azealia said, "Race aside, this is also a women’s issue. I hope that there will be a chance for us to have an open discussion about this, as I feel America and the world could really benefit from some candid discourse between two public figures about the world’s biggest sickness: racism. I wish for women of the future to be able to refer to this moment in women’s culture as an example of what can happen when people take time to understand."

Well it looks like these two were able to put their differences aside behind closed doors, but not everyone is so happy about this newfound friendship.