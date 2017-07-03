Drake Bell has a heavy heart today.

The 31-year-old Drake and Josh actor took to Twitter on Monday to express his grief over the death of his former girlfriend, Stevie Ryan. Earlier today, news hit today that the YouTube star died in an apparent suicide on July 1, days after the death of her beloved grandfather.

Along with a 2006 photo of the former flames, Drake wrote, "No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!"

Drake, who dated the actress from 2005-2006, later added, "This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…"