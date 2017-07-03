Then on June 19, close to three weeks after the arrest, the champ took to Twitter to let fans know that he was getting professional help to "manage" his "medications."

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," he tweeted. "I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Back in April, Tiger underwent fusion surgery on his back. He would later write about his recovery in a blog on his personal website.

"It is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven't felt this good in years," Woods shared on May 24 (five days before his arrest). "I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn't do much."

He continued, "Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."