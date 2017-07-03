They're Instagram (Stories) official now!

Amber Rose and rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, took things to the next level by posting their relationship on social media.

Rose posted an Instagram Story on her account which shows her laying down and admiring the music man as he plants a kiss on her lips as a Michael Jackson song plays in the background.

Savage and Rose have been fueling dating rumors for a few weeks. They've been spotted out and about in Los Angeles recently. Savage fanned the romance flames when he posted (and then took down) a video of the twosome having a very loving conversation in the car together.