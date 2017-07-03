Amber Rose and Rapper 21 Savage Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Amber Rose, 21 Savage

Getty Images

They're Instagram (Stories) official now!

Amber Rose and rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, took things to the next level by posting their relationship on social media.

Rose posted an Instagram Story on her account which shows her laying down and admiring the music man as he plants a kiss on her lips as a Michael Jackson song plays in the background.

Savage and Rose have been fueling dating rumors for a few weeks. They've been spotted out and about in Los Angeles recently. Savage fanned the romance flames when he posted (and then took down) a video of the twosome having a very loving conversation in the car together.

#PressPlay: Okay #AmberRose and #21Savage, we see ya'll ?? #BaeWatch

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 "It's so crazy how the world don't really know how good of a person you are and how you love and nurture people," says Savage in the video. "I'm happy I met you."

"I'm happy I met you too, baby," says Rose.

The 24-year-old Savage Mode rapper appears to have gotten some criticism for the revealing post. Earlier today, he took to Twitter to shut down his haters for calling him "soft."

Earlier this year, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant split from her boyfriend of five months, Val Chmerkovskiy.

The pair met while reality star was dancing with Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on DWTS last year and first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at a birthday party in October 2016.

During their brief relationship, the pair was not shy about flaunting their relationship on social media either, posting several back-to-back photos of one another throughout their romance.

Rose was previously married to rapper Wiz Khalifa from 2013-2014. The two share son Sebastian together.

