Talk about a holiday split country music fans didn't see coming.

Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from Adrian Pasdar after 17 years of marriage, TMZ reported Monday afternoon.

According to the outlet, the Dixie Chicks lead singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end the marriage.

She's also asking for joint custody of the couple's two boys who are 16 and 12.

A rep for the "Landslide" and "Cowboy Take Me Away" singer told E! News that the split is "a private family matter."