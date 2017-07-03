Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Files for Divorce From Adrian Pasdar After 17 Years of Marriage

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kirsten Dunst

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amber Rose, 21 Savage

Amber Rose and Rapper 21 Savage Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Step Out Holding Hands During St. Tropez Trip

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Natalie Maines, Adrian Pasdar

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Talk about a holiday split country music fans didn't see coming.

Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from Adrian Pasdar after 17 years of marriage, TMZ reported Monday afternoon.

According to the outlet, the Dixie Chicks lead singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end the marriage.

She's also asking for joint custody of the couple's two boys who are 16 and 12.

A rep for the "Landslide" and "Cowboy Take Me Away" singer told E! News that the split is "a private family matter." 

Photos

Country Music's Cutest Couples

The couple, who was married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas back in June 2000, has managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Fans, however, remember their whirlwind courtship that began at Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Robison Strayer's wedding.

Adrian served as a groomsman while Natalie was a bridesmaid for Emily. Love was in the air because a relationship later followed and the Grammy winner would be pregnant by the end of the year.

Professionally, Adrian played a cop in the music video for Dixie Chicks' hit single "Goodbye Earl." Not to be outdone, Natalie contributed a cover of "Amazing Grace" for her husband's show Mysterious Ways.

One of the couple's last pictures posted on Instagram together was taken at the Women's March in Los Angeles. 

"The crowd was huge in LA we couldn't even march. Yay Los Angeles!" Natalie shared on social media. "Nothing like being surrounded by hundreds of thousands of likeminded humans. #womensmarch #LosAngeles." 

TAGS/ Divorces , Couples , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.