Danny Trejo is making a plea for the safe return of his longtime friend Donal Logue's daughter, Jade Logue, who has been missing for the past week.

The video, which Logue shared on his social media channels, shows the Machete, star known for his bad-ass film roles, pleading with the camera to help bring back the missing teen. Logue and Trejo have been friends for many years, first starring in Reindeer Games together back in 2000.

"This is Danny Trejo. Whoever has Jade, I want to plead with you. Please, just drop her off. Anywhere," says the actor. "She’ll find her way home and it’s got a lot bigger than you thought and I know you don’t want to get the people that you’re dealing with in trouble. So, please, just drop her off. There will be no questions asked. We’ll find her."