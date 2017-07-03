Tori Spelling is going big in the party planning department once again.

As the reality star prepared to ring in daughter Stella's ninth birthday, the proud mom knew she wanted to do something special.

What came next was a unicorn-themed party that appeared to be a big hit for guests of all ages.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the birthday girl as well as her four siblings were treated to face painting, pony rides, piñatas and a massive birthday cake.

As for Dean McDermott, he was more than happy to celebrate and cook up a few tasty treats for guests.