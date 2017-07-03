Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Host Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Stella

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Liam McDermott, Beau McDermott, Finn McDermott, Stella McDermott, Hattie McDermott

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Tori Spelling is going big in the party planning department once again.

As the reality star prepared to ring in daughter Stella's ninth birthday, the proud mom knew she wanted to do something special.

What came next was a unicorn-themed party that appeared to be a big hit for guests of all ages.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the birthday girl as well as her four siblings were treated to face painting, pony rides, piñatas and a massive birthday cake.

As for Dean McDermott, he was more than happy to celebrate and cook up a few tasty treats for guests.

Tori Spelling, Stella McDermott, Beau McDermott, Jennie Garth

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

To top it all off, Tori was able to ring in the big birthday with Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, Candy Spelling and brother Randy Spelling.

The birthday party comes just a few short months after Tori threw a glamping birthday party for Liam. As detailed in her personal blog, the self-proclaimed "decade mom" celebrated her son's 10th birthday with a movie night under the stars.

In fact, all guests received sleeping bags and were able to enjoy a sleepover in tents.

"It's always sad when Camp is over!" Tori wrote on her website. "But I know my Monkey and his campers all had an amazing time."

In between all the birthday celebrations, Tori and Dean also are making time for each other. Even with a newborn at home, the couple recently celebrated their 11-year anniversary with an Instagram that truly depicts their family life today.

"Sharing this anniversary moment while watching our kiddos play soccer," Tori wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Dean holding hands while sitting in the bleachers. "Happy 11th anniversary @imdeanmcdermott You are the hottest soccer Dad I know. #loveconquersall #mytruelove."

