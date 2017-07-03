Time flies when you're having fun with babies!
It's hard to believe that it's been one year since Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe became parents with the birth of their son Samuel.
But on Sunday afternoon, the proud parents had a big reason to celebrate as their baby boy turned one.
"Happy birthday Samuel! You don't have Instagram so you won't see this, and even if you did you can't read, but this is what parents do to show their love I guess," Sean shared online as his son posed in a house filled with Despicable Me decorations. "Here's to you playing with the plastic bags instead of toys today!"
Catherine would also share her own heartfelt post before the celebrations came to an end.
"Happy First Birthday my sweet little Samuel!" she wrote. "I can't even begin to express the unconditional love I have for this little one even when he is getting ready to smash his face in his birthday cake!"
And spoiler alert: He totally loved his cake based on this smashing candid photograph.
Fans will remember Sean and Catherine from season 17 of The Bachelor. The pair would later say "I Do" in a televised ceremony and start their family life in Dallas, Texas.
In addition to launching a furniture line with Wayfair, the couple has had plenty of time to savor their child's year of firsts. Lucky for fans, they've been able to experience a few on social media as well.
"This past year has been filled with so many firsts—from first outfits to first baths to first solid foods (none of which actually got in Samuel's mouth—thanks @Dreft Active Baby for tackling that mess!) and everything in between, every moment has been so incredibly special," Sean wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to see what the future holds for you, my sweet baby boy!"