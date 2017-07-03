Time flies when you're having fun with babies!

It's hard to believe that it's been one year since Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe became parents with the birth of their son Samuel.

But on Sunday afternoon, the proud parents had a big reason to celebrate as their baby boy turned one.

"Happy birthday Samuel! You don't have Instagram so you won't see this, and even if you did you can't read, but this is what parents do to show their love I guess," Sean shared online as his son posed in a house filled with Despicable Me decorations. "Here's to you playing with the plastic bags instead of toys today!"

Catherine would also share her own heartfelt post before the celebrations came to an end.