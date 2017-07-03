La La Anthony Reveals Brand-New Details About Beyoncé's Star-Studded Push Party

La La Anthony is proving to be one fierce friend in the hot seat.

During Sunday night's all-new Watch What Happens Live, the Power star was asked to play a game of "Spill the Push ParTEA." In the innocent segment, host Andy Cohen would ask a series of questions about Beyoncé's baby shower.

While the "Crazy in Love" singer is super private when it comes to family, the Beyhive was still able to receive a few fun details from her close gal pal.

La La confirmed Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter were in attendance for the celebration that was held this past May at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

Guests including Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were treated to "the most amazing food I remember. It was like a backyard BBQ."

And while La La wasn't ready to share what gifts she gave the twins, she was able to answer one of Andy's funniest questions.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, how turned up did Tina Knowles get?" he asked. La La answered, "50."

As fans know, Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed a boy and a girl last month. The two named their littlest loves Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

With babies on the mind, Andy couldn't help but ask about Serena Williams' pregnancy. When asked to share her advice for the mom-to-be, La La was certain that the tennis champ would do a fantastic job.

"She's an amazing person. She loves kids. She's great with my son," the actress shared. "She's going to be a great mom. She doesn't need much. She's got it under control."

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursdays at 11 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

