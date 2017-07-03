La La Anthony is proving to be one fierce friend in the hot seat.

During Sunday night's all-new Watch What Happens Live, the Power star was asked to play a game of "Spill the Push ParTEA." In the innocent segment, host Andy Cohen would ask a series of questions about Beyoncé's baby shower.

While the "Crazy in Love" singer is super private when it comes to family, the Beyhive was still able to receive a few fun details from her close gal pal.

La La confirmed Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter were in attendance for the celebration that was held this past May at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

Guests including Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were treated to "the most amazing food I remember. It was like a backyard BBQ."