There's a lot more on Venus Williams' mind these days than just tennis.

As another round of competition kicks off at Wimbledon, the world-famous athlete couldn't avoid questions from the media about her involvement in a fatal car accident.

At one point during today's press conference, Venus was seen wiping away tears as she struggled to find the words to describe her emotions.

"There are really no words to describe how devastating," she told reporters. "I'm speechless, and I'm just…"

As she wiped away tears, officials asked if she would like to leave. She replied, "Maybe I should go," before returning a few minutes later.