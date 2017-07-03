Best Image / BACKGRID
Sparks are flying far away from the United States this weekend.
As the long Fourth of July holiday continues, Kourtney Kardashian appears to be celebrating with Younes Bendjima in France.
On Sunday afternoon, the pair was spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a sweet stroll through St. Tropez. In fact, Kourtney couldn't help but flash a smile while keeping it casual in black pants and a ripped white tank-top. Today, the duo was seen having fun on a pedal boat in the middle of the ocean.
The sighting comes more than a month after the pair was spotted packing on the PDA in Cannes. And with so much time in between public outings, some fans wondered if the relationship was cooling down.
According to a source, Younes has been traveling and working on his career while Kourtney hasn't been wanting anything serious.
Instead, they've always planned on seeing each other again when they're in the same place or when their schedules allow.
In the midst of Kourtney's latest getaway, Scott Disick appears to be enjoying the weekend in Miami.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted in recent days attending Irie Weekend's birthday brunch for Kevin Hart, a Steve Aoki concert, and STORY nightclub with Larsa Pippen and friends.
"Jump man," Scott wrote on Instagram while documenting his weekend. "Something new."
As for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, they're staying close to home and making time to host a few friends over for dinner.
On Sunday evening, Kim documented a tasty meal that included Mac & Cheese, rice and beans, green beans, jerk chicken and more dishes from Whole Foods.
"It's going down today," she explained on Snapchat before guests including Kris Jenner, North West, Saint West, L.A. Reid and 2 Chainz enjoyed an unforgettable evening.
As for Kendall Jenner, she's living it up at Paris alongside Gigi Hadid as Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week continues. We know, keeping up with this crew isn't always easy especially on holiday weekends.