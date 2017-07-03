Sparks are flying far away from the United States this weekend.

As the long Fourth of July holiday continues, Kourtney Kardashian appears to be celebrating with Younes Bendjima in France.

On Sunday afternoon, the pair was spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a sweet stroll through St. Tropez. In fact, Kourtney couldn't help but flash a smile while keeping it casual in black pants and a ripped white tank-top. Today, the duo was seen having fun on a pedal boat in the middle of the ocean.

The sighting comes more than a month after the pair was spotted packing on the PDA in Cannes. And with so much time in between public outings, some fans wondered if the relationship was cooling down.

According to a source, Younes has been traveling and working on his career while Kourtney hasn't been wanting anything serious.