YouTube and VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Dead at 33 After Apparent Suicide

YouTube star Stevie Ryan has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

According to the office's website, the 33-year-old passed away at a residence on July 1. The cause of death is listed as suicide by hanging.

The death comes just one day after Stevie posted a tribute to her grandfather who had recently passed away.

"The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams," she wrote to her Twitter followers. "I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa."

Fans first grew to love Stevie with her impersonations of various celebrities as well as her YouTube page titled "Little Loca." In fact, her page received close to 15 million views total.