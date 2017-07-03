YouTube and VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Dead at 33 After Apparent Suicide

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
YouTube star Stevie Ryan has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
According to the office's website, the 33-year-old passed away at a residence on July 1. The cause of death is listed as suicide by hanging.
The death comes just one day after Stevie posted a tribute to her grandfather who had recently passed away.
"The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams," she wrote to her Twitter followers. "I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa."
Fans first grew to love Stevie with her impersonations of various celebrities as well as her YouTube page titled "Little Loca." In fact, her page received close to 15 million views total.
She later earned her own pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV that aired from 2012 to 2013. Stevie also co-hosted Brody Jenner's reality show titled Sex With Brody.
Most recently, Stevie served as the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill). The project was described on iTunes as a "podcast about depression."
During last week's all-new episode, Stevie addressed her grandfather's death before adding, "I'm just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression."
Her co-host Kristen Carney would react to the news on Twitter with the message, "RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I've ever known."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).