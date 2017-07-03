Jack Gilinsky is speaking out after an audio file was leaked online that features the social media star lashing out at Madison Beer.

In a lengthy post to his followers Sunday night, Jack confirmed that the voice is indeed him. He then began to offer an apology for his actions.

"There's no justifying the words that came out of my mouth in that audio file. In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes. The clip you've all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, & clearly had no control over my emotions," he explained to his 3.47 million Twitter followers. "It's painful for me because most people think that this clip is current & is an accurate representation of where Madison & I stand today, when that is far from the truth."

He continued, "Like any couple, Mad & I have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points, Madison knew if she didn't help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes. I'll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time."