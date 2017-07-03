Paul Archuleta/WireImage for Fashion Media
Jack Gilinsky is speaking out after an audio file was leaked online that features the social media star lashing out at Madison Beer.
In a lengthy post to his followers Sunday night, Jack confirmed that the voice is indeed him. He then began to offer an apology for his actions.
"There's no justifying the words that came out of my mouth in that audio file. In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes. The clip you've all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, & clearly had no control over my emotions," he explained to his 3.47 million Twitter followers. "It's painful for me because most people think that this clip is current & is an accurate representation of where Madison & I stand today, when that is far from the truth."
He continued, "Like any couple, Mad & I have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points, Madison knew if she didn't help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes. I'll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time."
Jack would later confirm that "we aren't together" right now but Madison will be someone that he "will love forever and care about."
Over the weekend, an audio file surfaced on social media where fans can hear Jack calling his then-girlfriend many insults.
"You're a f--king slut," he said at one point during the tape. "Look at me. You're a slut. You're a little slut and you haven't told me about something."
Madison has not commented on the audio. Social media followers and fans, however, were able to get #JackGilinskyIsOverParty to trend on Twitter over the weekend.
"In no way do I expect to be forgiven or felt bad for. I'm at fault for all of my actions & I know better than to treat a woman, or anyone for that matter, the way I did then. I am truly sorry to all of my fans or anyone who used to gain inspiration from me," Jack explained. "That is not the person I am today and I do not want ANYONE to think it's ok to act the way I acted in that clip. It's unfortunate because I've worked so hard to learn and grow from where I was at that point in my life and now I'm forced to remember that dark time in the most public way possible."
To conclude his statement, Jack asked followers to learn from his own mistakes and ask for help if necessary.
"If you are going thru something right now, just talk to someone," he shared. "There's no need for anyone to get hurt. Since day one, all I've wanted to do was spread positivity and that's what I'm going to continue to try to do."