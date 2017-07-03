Kate Middleton is changing up her look for the summer.

As a brand-new week of July kicked off, the Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a visit to Wimbledon.

Wearing a Dolce and Gabbana polka-dot dress, the proud mother-of-two quickly turned heads thanks to her shorter hairdo.

Before taking her prime-viewing seat in the royal box to watch Andy Murray compete, Kate also took time to meet with some of the ballboys and girls who will be helping out with the round of matches.

She later met Wimbledon officials and players and revealed she's had some experience playing tennis. "Yes," she told one royal follower. "But not to any standard."